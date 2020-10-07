school menus

School Menus the week of October 12, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12: 

Hot Dog w/ Bun, French Fries, Broccoli w/ Cheese, Banana

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13:

Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa and Refried Beans, Mixed Fruit

WEDNESDAY,OCTOBER 14:

Lasagna, Garlic Breadstick, Green Beans, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15:

Pork Patty w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetable, Pears

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16:

Roast Beef Sandwich, Boiled Potatoes, Corn, Peaches

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

MONDAY, OCTOBER 12:  

Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty, French Fries, Diced Pears, Cheez-It Crackers (6-12)

TUESDAY,OCTOBER 13:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Refried Beans with Cheese, Applesauce, Frosted Cookie

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14:

Breakfast: Omelets with Bacon, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Capri Juice Box, Dinner Roll

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15:

Breakfast: Mini Waffles, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Steamed Broccoli with Cheese, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch:    Chicken Alfredo with Bosco Stick, Caesar Salad, Diced Peaches