school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 12:
Hot Dog w/ Bun, French Fries, Broccoli w/ Cheese, Banana
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 13:
Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa and Refried Beans, Mixed Fruit
WEDNESDAY,OCTOBER 14:
Lasagna, Garlic Breadstick, Green Beans, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15:
Pork Patty w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetable, Pears
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16:
Roast Beef Sandwich, Boiled Potatoes, Corn, Peaches
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
MONDAY, OCTOBER 12:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty, French Fries, Diced Pears, Cheez-It Crackers (6-12)
TUESDAY,OCTOBER 13:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Refried Beans with Cheese, Applesauce, Frosted Cookie
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 14:
Breakfast: Omelets with Bacon, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Capri Juice Box, Dinner Roll
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 15:
Breakfast: Mini Waffles, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Steamed Broccoli with Cheese, Mandarin Oranges
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 16:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Bosco Stick, Caesar Salad, Diced Peaches
