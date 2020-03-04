school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MARCH 9:
Beef and Noodles, Garlic Bread Stick, Corn, Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges
TUESDAY, MARCH 10:
Nachos w/ Meat and Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Salsa, Carrots and Celery Sticks w/ Ranch, Apple
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11:
Chicken Fajita w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Brown Rice, Peas, Mixed Fruit
THURSDAY, MARCH 12:
Hot Dog w/ Bun, Baked Beans, French Fries, Broccoli w/ Cheese, Grapes and Yogurt
FRIDAY, MARCH 13: NO SCHOOL
BellevueCommunity
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
MONDAY, MARCH 9:
Breakfast: Cinnamon Roll, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito and Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans, Pineapple, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup
TUESDAY, MARCH 10:
Breakfast: Bacon Breakfast Boat, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Chicken Tacos, Corn, Grapes, Muffin
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11: Early Out 12:20-Conferences
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Korean Beef Dippers with Butter Noodles, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple Tidbits
THURSDAY, MARCH 12: Early Out 12:20-Conferences
Breakfast: Hash Browns, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty on Bun or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Pears
FRIDAY, MARCH 13: NO SCHOOL
