school menus
Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MARCH 9:

Beef and Noodles, Garlic Bread Stick, Corn, Cucumbers, Mandarin Oranges

TUESDAY, MARCH 10:

Nachos w/ Meat and Cheese Sauce, Lettuce, Salsa, Carrots and Celery Sticks w/ Ranch, Apple

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11:

Chicken Fajita w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Brown Rice, Peas, Mixed Fruit

THURSDAY, MARCH 12:

Hot Dog w/ Bun, Baked Beans, French Fries, Broccoli w/ Cheese, Grapes and Yogurt

FRIDAY, MARCH 13: NO SCHOOL    

BellevueCommunity

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

MONDAY, MARCH 9:

Breakfast: Cinnamon Roll, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito and Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans, Pineapple, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup

TUESDAY, MARCH 10:

Breakfast: Bacon Breakfast Boat, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Chicken Tacos, Corn, Grapes, Muffin

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 11: Early Out 12:20-Conferences

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Korean Beef Dippers with Butter Noodles, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple Tidbits

THURSDAY, MARCH 12: Early Out 12:20-Conferences

Breakfast: Hash Browns, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty on Bun or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Pears

FRIDAY, MARCH 13: NO SCHOOL