School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 4:
Hot Dog w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Peaches
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5:
Chicken Fajita w/ Softshell, Lettuce and Cheese, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Peas, Mixed Fruit
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6:
Meatballs and Spaghetti, Corn, Garlic Bread, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Pears
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7:
Toasted Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Chips, Celery w/ Ranch, Apple Slices
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8:
Sloppy Joes w/ Bun, French Fries, Coleslaw, Mandarin Oranges
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt
Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Deli Sandwich
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 4:
Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Steamed Rice, Mandarin Oranges, Sugar Snap Peas
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Chili with Bosco Stick (K-5), Grilled Cheese (6-12), Caesar Salad, Grapes, Crackers
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6: Early Out Elem: 1:10 & HS 1:20
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Pulled Pork, French Fries, Pineapple, Baked Chips (6-12)
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7: Early Out Elem-1:10 & HS 1:20
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal
Lunch: Goulash, Green Beans, Apple Slices, Dinner Roll
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8: NO SCHOOL
