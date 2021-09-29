School Menus

School Menus for the week of October 4, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4:  

Hot Dog w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Peaches    

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5:

Chicken Fajita w/ Softshell, Lettuce and Cheese, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Peas, Mixed Fruit

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6:

Meatballs and Spaghetti, Corn, Garlic Bread, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Pears

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7:

Toasted Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Chips, Celery w/ Ranch, Apple Slices

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8:

Sloppy Joes w/ Bun, French Fries, Coleslaw, Mandarin Oranges

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt

Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Deli Sandwich

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 4:  

 Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Steamed Rice, Mandarin Oranges, Sugar Snap Peas

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 5:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Chili with Bosco Stick (K-5), Grilled Cheese (6-12), Caesar Salad, Grapes, Crackers

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 6: Early Out Elem: 1:10 & HS 1:20

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Pulled Pork, French Fries, Pineapple, Baked Chips (6-12)

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 7: Early Out Elem-1:10 & HS 1:20

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal

Lunch: Goulash, Green Beans, Apple Slices, Dinner Roll

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 8: NO SCHOOL