school menu

For the week of October 19,2020

 Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, OCT. 19:  Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Hash Browns, Sausage, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hot Dog, Potato Wedges, Mixed Fruit, Baked Chips (6-12)

TUESDAY, OCT. 20: Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice Lunch: Chili with Fritos, Celery and Carrots, Grapes, Rice Krispie Treat

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21: Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pork Tenderloin, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie

THURSDAY, OCT. 22: Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box. Lunch: Popcorn Chicken & Butter Noodles, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Pears, Teddy Graham

FRIDAY, OCT. 23:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice. Lunch:    Bosco Sticks & Marinara, Green Beans, Apple Crisp, Ice Cream Cup

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 19:  Orange Chicken, Brown Rice, Fresh Broccoli, Pineapple

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20: Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa, Tater Tots, Corn, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21:

Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, Carrots and Peas, Buttered Bread, Apple Slices

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22: BBQ Riblet w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Applesauce

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23:

Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Carrots, Romaine Lettuces w/ Ranch, Mixed Fruit