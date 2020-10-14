Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, OCT. 19: Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Hash Browns, Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hot Dog, Potato Wedges, Mixed Fruit, Baked Chips (6-12)
TUESDAY, OCT. 20: Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice Lunch: Chili with Fritos, Celery and Carrots, Grapes, Rice Krispie Treat
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 21: Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pork Tenderloin, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie
THURSDAY, OCT. 22: Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box. Lunch: Popcorn Chicken & Butter Noodles, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Pears, Teddy Graham
FRIDAY, OCT. 23:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice. Lunch: Bosco Sticks & Marinara, Green Beans, Apple Crisp, Ice Cream Cup
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 19: Orange Chicken, Brown Rice, Fresh Broccoli, Pineapple
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 20: Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, and Salsa, Tater Tots, Corn, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 21:
Scalloped Potatoes and Ham, Carrots and Peas, Buttered Bread, Apple Slices
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 22: BBQ Riblet w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Applesauce
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 23:
Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Carrots, Romaine Lettuces w/ Ranch, Mixed Fruit
