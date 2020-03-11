Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MARCH 16:
Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Buttered Bread, Peaches
TUESDAY, MARCH 17:
Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese and Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Brown Rice, Pears
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18:
Chili w/ Cheese, Crackers, Corn Bread, Carrots w/ Ranch, Iceburg Lettuce w/ Ranch, Applesauce
THURSDAY, MARCH 19:
Chicken Nuggets, Mac and Cheese, Peas, Pineapple
FRIDAY, MARCH 20:
French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Oranges
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12-
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wedne.: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
MONDAY, MARCH 16:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pork Tenderloin or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Diced Pears
TUESDAY, MARCH 17:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Four Leaf Clover Chicken Nuggets, Marvelous Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Rainbow Apple Slices, Gold Coin Cookies
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Frito “Haystack” Pie, Refried Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Bosco Stick
THURSDAY, MARCH 19:
Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Sweet and Sour Chicken with Rice, California Vegetables, Fortune Cookie
FRIDAY, MARCH 20:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Breaded Cheese Sticks with Marinara, Green Beans, SideKick Slushie
