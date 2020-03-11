school menu
Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MARCH 16:

Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Buttered Bread, Peaches

TUESDAY, MARCH 17:

Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese and Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Brown Rice, Pears

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18:

Chili w/ Cheese, Crackers, Corn Bread, Carrots w/ Ranch, Iceburg Lettuce w/ Ranch, Applesauce

THURSDAY, MARCH 19:

Chicken Nuggets, Mac and Cheese, Peas, Pineapple

FRIDAY, MARCH 20:

French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Oranges

    

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12-   

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wedne.: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

MONDAY, MARCH 16:

Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pork Tenderloin or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Diced Pears

TUESDAY, MARCH 17:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Four Leaf Clover Chicken Nuggets, Marvelous Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Rainbow Apple Slices, Gold Coin Cookies

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 18:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Frito “Haystack” Pie, Refried Beans, Mandarin Oranges, Bosco Stick

THURSDAY, MARCH 19:

Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Sweet and Sour Chicken with Rice, California Vegetables, Fortune Cookie

FRIDAY, MARCH 20:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Breaded Cheese Sticks with Marinara, Green Beans, SideKick Slushie