School Menus

For the week of November 30, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30:  

Crispito, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Salsa, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Corn, Peaches

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1:

Lil Smokies, Mashed Potato with Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Buttered Bread, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2:

Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans and Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Green Beans, Pineapple

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3

Hot Dog w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Corn, Pears

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4:

Sausage Pizza, Cheesy Potatoes, Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30:  

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Juice

Lunch: Bosco Stick, Caesar Salad, Apple Slice and Orange Wedges, Crackers (6-12)

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hard Shell Beef Tacos, Steamed Corn, Pineapple, Bosco Stick

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2:

Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Wild Mike Cheese Bites, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Pears, Teddy Graham

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box

Lunch: Hamburger, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie, Apple Slices

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Butter Noodles, Peas, Raisels