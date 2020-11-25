School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30:
Crispito, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Salsa, Refried Beans, Sour Cream, Corn, Peaches
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1:
Lil Smokies, Mashed Potato with Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Buttered Bread, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2:
Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans and Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Green Beans, Pineapple
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3
Hot Dog w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Corn, Pears
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4:
Sausage Pizza, Cheesy Potatoes, Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 30:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Juice
Lunch: Bosco Stick, Caesar Salad, Apple Slice and Orange Wedges, Crackers (6-12)
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 1:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard Shell Beef Tacos, Steamed Corn, Pineapple, Bosco Stick
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 2:
Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Wild Mike Cheese Bites, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Pears, Teddy Graham
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 3:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box
Lunch: Hamburger, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie, Apple Slices
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 4:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Butter Noodles, Peas, Raisels
