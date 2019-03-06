school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MARCH 11:
Taco in a bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, and Refried Beans, Corn, Mixed Fruit
TUESDAY, MARCH 12:
Chicken Patty w/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Peas, Pears
WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 13:
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread Stick, Corn, Coleslaw, Peaches
THURSDAY,
MARCH 14:
Breakfast Pizza, Hashbrown, Broccoli Salad, Applesauce
FRIDAY, MARCH 15: NO SCHOOL
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, MARCH 11:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Orange Chicken with Rice, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple, Egg Roll (6-12)
TUESDAY, MARCH 12: Early Out 12:20 pm
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Cheddar Cheese and Lettuce, Corn, Mango
WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 13:
Breakfast: ScramLunch: Mini Corn Puppies, Green Beans, Grapes, Cinnamon Roll
THURSDAY,
MARCH 14:
Early Out 12:20 pm
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pork Tenderloin, Steak Fries, Strawberry Applesauce Cup
FRIDAY,
MARCH 15:
NO SCHOOL
