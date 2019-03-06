school menus
Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MARCH 11:

Taco in a bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, and Refried Beans, Corn, Mixed Fruit

TUESDAY, MARCH 12:

Chicken Patty w/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Peas, Pears

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 13:

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread Stick, Corn, Coleslaw, Peaches

THURSDAY,

MARCH 14:

Breakfast Pizza, Hashbrown, Broccoli Salad, Applesauce

FRIDAY, MARCH 15: NO SCHOOL

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Combo Sandwich

Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)

Menu subject to change.

MONDAY, MARCH 11:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Orange Chicken with Rice, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple, Egg Roll (6-12)

TUESDAY, MARCH 12: Early Out 12:20 pm

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Cheddar Cheese and Lettuce, Corn, Mango

WEDNESDAY,

 MARCH 13:

Breakfast: ScramLunch: Mini Corn Puppies, Green Beans, Grapes, Cinnamon Roll

THURSDAY,

MARCH 14:

Early Out 12:20 pm

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pork Tenderloin, Steak Fries, Strawberry Applesauce Cup

FRIDAY,

MARCH 15:

NO SCHOOL

   