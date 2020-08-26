School Menus

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, AUGUST 31:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hamburger w/wo Cheese, Potato Wedges, Diced Pears, Cheez-It Crackers (6-12)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Steamed Corn, Applesauce, Cookie
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:
Breakfast: Omelets w/ Bacon, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Juice Cup, Dinner Roll
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:
Breakfast: Mini Waffles, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pancake on a Stick, String Cheese, Roasted Potatoes, Fresh Melon, Goldfish Crackers
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Bosco Stick, Caesar Salad, Diced Peaches
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, AUGUST 31: Pork Rib w/ Bun, Potatoe Wedges, Steamed Carrots, Mandarin Oranges
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:
Nacho w/ Meat + Cheese Sauce, Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes, Refried Beans, Salsa, Corn, Pears
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:
Pancakes w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Hashbrown, Spinach w/ Ranch, Peaches
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:
Grilled Chicken w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4:
Tator Tot Casserole, Mixed Vegetable, Side Kick
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.