School Menus

Week of August 31, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, AUGUST 31:

Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hamburger w/wo Cheese, Potato Wedges, Diced Pears, Cheez-It Crackers (6-12)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Steamed Corn, Applesauce, Cookie

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:

Breakfast: Omelets w/ Bacon, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Juice Cup, Dinner Roll

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

Breakfast: Mini Waffles, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pancake on a Stick, String Cheese, Roasted Potatoes, Fresh Melon, Goldfish Crackers

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Bosco Stick, Caesar Salad, Diced Peaches

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, AUGUST 31: Pork Rib w/ Bun, Potatoe Wedges, Steamed Carrots, Mandarin Oranges

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 1:

Nacho w/ Meat + Cheese Sauce, Lettuce + Diced Tomatoes, Refried Beans, Salsa, Corn, Pears

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:

Pancakes w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Hashbrown, Spinach w/ Ranch, Peaches

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 3:

Grilled Chicken w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 4:

Tator Tot Casserole, Mixed Vegetable, Side Kick