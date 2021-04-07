school menus

School menus for the week of April 12, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

MONDAY, APRIL 12:  

French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Bean Casserole, Mixed Fruit    

TUESDAY, APRIL 13:

Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Brown Rice, Pears

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14:

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Corn, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick

THURSDAY, APRIL 15:

Egg and Sausage Cheese Tortilla, Hash Browns, Spinach w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, APRIL 16:

Chicken Patty w/ Bun, French Fries, Steamed Carrots, Apple

Bellevue Community

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

MONDAY, APRIL 12:  

 Breakfast: Biscuit and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice

Lunch: BBQ Rib, Steak Fries with Cheese Sauce, Pineapple

TUESDAY, APRIL 13:

Breakfast: Breakfast Boat, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Fajitas with Tortilla, Steamed Corn, Sherbert and Kiwi, Cookie

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Goulash, Peas, Mixed Fruit, Buttered Biscuit (6-12)

THURSDAY, APRIL 15:

Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Capri Juice, Cheez-It Crackers

FRIDAY, APRIL 16:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Baked Beans, Pears, Cottage Cheese