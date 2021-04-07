school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, APRIL 12:
French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Bean Casserole, Mixed Fruit
TUESDAY, APRIL 13:
Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Brown Rice, Pears
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14:
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Corn, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick
THURSDAY, APRIL 15:
Egg and Sausage Cheese Tortilla, Hash Browns, Spinach w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges
FRIDAY, APRIL 16:
Chicken Patty w/ Bun, French Fries, Steamed Carrots, Apple
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, APRIL 12:
Breakfast: Biscuit and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice
Lunch: BBQ Rib, Steak Fries with Cheese Sauce, Pineapple
TUESDAY, APRIL 13:
Breakfast: Breakfast Boat, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Fajitas with Tortilla, Steamed Corn, Sherbert and Kiwi, Cookie
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 14:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Goulash, Peas, Mixed Fruit, Buttered Biscuit (6-12)
THURSDAY, APRIL 15:
Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Green Beans, Capri Juice, Cheez-It Crackers
FRIDAY, APRIL 16:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Baked Beans, Pears, Cottage Cheese
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.