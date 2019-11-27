Lunch Menu

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, DEC. 2:

Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Peas, Buttered Bread, Peaches

TUESDAY, DEC. 3:

Pulled Pork w/Bun, Broccoli w/Cheese, Tater Tots, Pineapple

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4:

Chicken Fillet w/Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Applesauce Cake, Mixed Fruit

THURSDAY, DEC. 5:

Goulash, Green Beans, Cucumbers, Buttered Bread, Pears

FRIDAY, DEC. 6:

French Bread Cheese Pizza, Marinara Sauce, Corn, Coleslaw, Mandarin Oranges

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

MONDAY, DEC. 2:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hot Dog on Bun, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Apple Slices

TUESDAY, DEC. 3:

Breakfast: Tornado with Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Taco with Doritos, Steamed Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie

WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4: Early Out 1:20 pm

Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: French Bread with Marina, Green Beans, Peaches

THURSDAY, DEC. 5:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Orange Wedges, Dinner Roll

FRIDAY, DEC. 6:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chili and Crackers, Bosco Stick, Celery and Carrot Sticks, Sidekick Slushie