Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, DEC. 2:
Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/Gravy, Peas, Buttered Bread, Peaches
TUESDAY, DEC. 3:
Pulled Pork w/Bun, Broccoli w/Cheese, Tater Tots, Pineapple
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4:
Chicken Fillet w/Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Applesauce Cake, Mixed Fruit
THURSDAY, DEC. 5:
Goulash, Green Beans, Cucumbers, Buttered Bread, Pears
FRIDAY, DEC. 6:
French Bread Cheese Pizza, Marinara Sauce, Corn, Coleslaw, Mandarin Oranges
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
MONDAY, DEC. 2:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hot Dog on Bun, Macaroni and Cheese, Baked Beans, Apple Slices
TUESDAY, DEC. 3:
Breakfast: Tornado with Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Taco with Doritos, Steamed Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie
WEDNESDAY, DEC. 4: Early Out 1:20 pm
Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marina, Green Beans, Peaches
THURSDAY, DEC. 5:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Orange Wedges, Dinner Roll
FRIDAY, DEC. 6:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chili and Crackers, Bosco Stick, Celery and Carrot Sticks, Sidekick Slushie
