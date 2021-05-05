School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MAY 10:
Breaded Cheese Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Pineapple
TUESDAY, MAY 11:
Chicken Fajitas w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Corn, Oranges
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12:
Hamburgers w/ Bun, Baked Beans, French Fries, Apple
THURSDAY, MAY 13:
Chicken Nuggets, Mac and Cheese, Steamed Carrots, Grapes and Yogurt
FRIDAY, MAY 14:
Sausage Pizza, Potato Wedges, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Fruit Salad, Cookie
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, MAY 10:
Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice
Lunch: Sloppy Joe, French Fries, Mandarin Oranges, Pasta Salad
TUESDAY, MAY 11:
Breakfast: Breakfast Boat, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Taco, Hashbrown Round, Chicken Infused Rice, Apple Slices
WEDNESDAY, MAY 12:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Butter Noodles, Steamed Peas, SideKick Slushie
THURSDAY, MAY 13:
Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chili Crispito and Cheese Sauce, Caesar Salad, Pineapple, Tortilla Chips, Black Bean Salsa
FRIDAY, MAY 14:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pulled Pork, Macaroni and Cheese, Raisels, Cottage Cheese
