School Menus

School Menus for the week of May 10, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MAY 10:  

Breaded Cheese Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Baby Carrots w/ Ranch, Pineapple    

TUESDAY, MAY 11:

Chicken Fajitas w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Corn, Oranges

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12:

Hamburgers w/ Bun, Baked Beans, French Fries, Apple

THURSDAY, MAY 13:

    Chicken Nuggets, Mac and Cheese, Steamed Carrots, Grapes and Yogurt

FRIDAY, MAY 14:

Sausage Pizza, Potato Wedges, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Fruit Salad, Cookie

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

MONDAY, MAY 10:  

 Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice

Lunch: Sloppy Joe, French Fries, Mandarin Oranges, Pasta Salad

TUESDAY, MAY 11:

Breakfast: Breakfast Boat, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Taco, Hashbrown Round, Chicken Infused Rice, Apple Slices

WEDNESDAY, MAY 12:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Butter Noodles, Steamed Peas, SideKick Slushie

THURSDAY, MAY 13:

Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chili Crispito and Cheese Sauce, Caesar Salad, Pineapple, Tortilla Chips, Black Bean Salsa

FRIDAY, MAY 14:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pulled Pork, Macaroni and Cheese, Raisels, Cottage Cheese