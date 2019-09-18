school menus
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap  

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 23: NO SCHOOL

    

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24:

Breakfast: Tornado with Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Tacos with Doritos, Steamed Corn, Mandarin Oranges

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25:

Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Green Beans, Peaches

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional) with Dinner Roll, Fresh Fruit

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich (K-12) or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), French Fries, Baked Chips (6-12), SideKick Slushie

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPT. 23:

NO SCHOOL

TUESDAY, SEPT. 24:

Pulled Pork w/Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Applesauce

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 25:

Beef & Noodles, Peas, Cucumbers, Sliced Tomatoes, Buttered Bread, Peaches

THURSDAY, SEPT. 26:

Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Mixed Vegetables, Buttered Bread, Pineapple

FRIDAY, SEPT. 27:

Breaded Cheese Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Broccoli Slaw, Corn, Bananas & Strawberries