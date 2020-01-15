school menus

Weather Alert

...ICY WEDNESDAY MORNING COMMUTE... .A QUICK MOVING SYSTEM WILL BRING FREEZING DRIZZLE AND VERY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN TO THE AREA. THE PRECIPITATION WILL SPREAD INTO THE AREA FROM THE SOUTH AND THE WEST OVERNIGHT THROUGH DAYBREAK, AND LAST THROUGH THE MORNING COMMUTE. UNTREATED ROADS AND SIDEWALKS, ALONG WITH BRIDGES AND OVERPASSES WILL BE ESPECIALLY VULNERABLE TO ICING. PLAN NOW FOR POTENTIAL TRAVEL IMPACTS DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE. ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY... * WHAT...FREEZING DRIZZLE AND VERY LIGHT FREEZING RAIN EXPECTED. TOTAL ICE ACCUMULATIONS OF A LIGHT GLAZE TO LESS THAN A TENTH OF AN INCH. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF EAST CENTRAL, NORTHEAST AND SOUTHEAST IOWA AND NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST ILLINOIS. * WHEN...FROM 4 AM TO NOON CST WEDNESDAY. * IMPACTS...VERY SLIPPERY SIDEWALKS, ROADS AND BRIDGES ARE POSSIBLE. THE HAZARDOUS CONDITIONS COULD IMPACT THE MORNING COMMUTE. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... SLOW DOWN AND USE CAUTION WHILE TRAVELING. PREPARE FOR POSSIBLE POWER OUTAGES. IN ILLINOIS, GO TO WWW.GETTINGAROUNDILLINOIS.COM FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. IN IOWA, CALL 511 FOR ROAD CONDITIONS. &&