school menus
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20: NO SCHOOL

    

TUESDAY, JANAURY 21:

Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hamburger or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Applesauce

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pulled Pork Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Ranch Beans, Mixed Fruit

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers, Caesar Salad, Apple Slices

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Garlic Toast, Broccoli, Peaches

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, JANUARY 20: NO SCHOOL

    

TUESDAY, JANUARY 21:

Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa, Peas, Mixed Fruit

WEDNESDAY,JANUARY 22:

Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Green Beans, Buttered Bread, Peaches

THURSDAY, JANUARY 23:

Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Steamed Carrots, Broccoli Salad, Pineapple

FRIDAY, JANUARY 24:

French Bread Pizza, Marinara Sauce, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Corn, Mandarin Oranges