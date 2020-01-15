school menus

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, JANUARY 20: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, JANAURY 21:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hamburger or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Applesauce
WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 22:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pulled Pork Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Ranch Beans, Mixed Fruit
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers, Caesar Salad, Apple Slices
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Garlic Toast, Broccoli, Peaches
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, JANUARY 20: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, JANUARY 21:
Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Salsa, Peas, Mixed Fruit
WEDNESDAY,JANUARY 22:
Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Green Beans, Buttered Bread, Peaches
THURSDAY, JANUARY 23:
Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Steamed Carrots, Broccoli Salad, Pineapple
FRIDAY, JANUARY 24:
French Bread Pizza, Marinara Sauce, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Corn, Mandarin Oranges
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.