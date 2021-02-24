School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MARCH 1:
Hamburger w/ bun, Baked Beans, Boiled Potatoes, Pears
TUESDAY, MARCH 2:
Nacho w/ Meat, Salsa, Lettuce, Potato Wedges, Corn, Apple
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3:
Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, MARCH 4:
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Baby Carrots, Applesauce
FRIDAY, MARCH 5:
French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, MARCH 1:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty, AuGratin Potatoes, SideKick Slushie, Oreo Cookie
TUESDAY, MARCH 2:
Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard Shell Beef Taco, Tator Tots, Pineapple, Teddy Grahams
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers, Baked Beans, Diced Pears, Juice Cup
THURSDAY, MARCH 4:
Breakfast: Breakfast Boat, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Grapes, Snackin Waffle (6-12)
FRIDAY, MARCH 5:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Wild Mike Cheese Bites with Marinara, Green Beans, Diced Peaches and Pears
