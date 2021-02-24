School Menus

Schools Menus for the week of March 1, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MARCH 1:  

Hamburger w/ bun, Baked Beans, Boiled Potatoes, Pears    

TUESDAY, MARCH 2:

Nacho w/ Meat, Salsa, Lettuce, Potato Wedges, Corn, Apple

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3:

Chicken Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Peas, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, MARCH 4:

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Baby Carrots, Applesauce

FRIDAY, MARCH 5:

French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, MARCH 1:  

 Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty, AuGratin Potatoes, SideKick Slushie, Oreo Cookie

TUESDAY, MARCH 2:

Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hard Shell Beef Taco, Tator Tots, Pineapple, Teddy Grahams

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 3:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers, Baked Beans, Diced Pears, Juice Cup

THURSDAY, MARCH 4:

Breakfast: Breakfast Boat, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes/Gravy, Grapes, Snackin Waffle (6-12)

FRIDAY, MARCH 5:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Wild Mike Cheese Bites with Marinara, Green Beans, Diced Peaches and Pears