School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, APRIL 5: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, APRIL 6: NO SCHOOL
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7:
Beef and Gravy w/ Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Broccoli Salad, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, APRIL 8:
Sausage Pizza, Tater Tots, Carrots and Celery w/ Ranch, Applesauce
FRIDAY, APRIL 9:
Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Peaches
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, APRIL 5: SPRING BREAK
TUESDAY, APRIL 6: NO SCHOOL-PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit, Juice
Lunch: Hot Dog, French Fries, Apple Slices, Potato Salad
THURSDAY, APRIL 8:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box
Lunch: Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Jonny Pop with Dried Fruit, Rice Krispie Treat (6-12)
FRIDAY, APRIL 9:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Macaroni and Cheese, Green Beans, Applesauce, Dinner Roll
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.