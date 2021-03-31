School Menus

School Menus for the week of April 5, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, APRIL 5:  NO SCHOOL

        

TUESDAY, APRIL 6: NO SCHOOL

    

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7:

Beef and Gravy w/ Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Broccoli Salad, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, APRIL 8:

Sausage Pizza, Tater Tots, Carrots and Celery w/ Ranch, Applesauce

FRIDAY, APRIL 9:

    Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Peaches

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, APRIL 5:  SPRING BREAK

     

TUESDAY, APRIL 6: NO SCHOOL-PROFESSIONAL DEVELOPMENT

    

WEDNESDAY, APRIL 7:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit, Juice

Lunch: Hot Dog, French Fries, Apple Slices, Potato Salad

THURSDAY, APRIL 8:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box

Lunch: Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Jonny Pop with Dried Fruit, Rice Krispie Treat (6-12)

FRIDAY, APRIL 9:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Macaroni and Cheese, Green Beans, Applesauce, Dinner Roll