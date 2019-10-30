Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY,
NOVEMBER 4:
Sausage & Egg Breakfast Sandwich, Tater Tots, Romaine Lettuce w/Ranch, Applesauce
TUESDAY,
NOVEMBER 5:
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Peas & Carrots, Coleslaw, Buttered Bread, Mixed Fruit
WEDNESDAY,
NOVEMBER 6:
Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Corn, Pears
THURSDAY,
NOVEMBER 7:
Chicken Fajitas, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Diced Tomatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Pineapple
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8:
Mini Corndogs, Steamed Carrots, Broccoli Salad, Peaches
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY,
NOVEMBER 4:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hamburger or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Apple Slices, Granola Bar (6-12)
TUESDAY,
NOVEMBER 5:
Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, Diced Pears, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup
WEDNESDAY,
NOVEMBER 6: Early Out 1:20 pm Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hot Dog or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Twister Fries, Applesauce Cup
THURSDAY,
NOVEMBER 7:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers, Caesar Salad, Mandarin Oranges
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Noodles, Broccoli, Frozen Peach Cup, Garlic Toast
