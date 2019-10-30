Lunch Menu

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY,

NOVEMBER 4:

Sausage & Egg Breakfast Sandwich, Tater Tots, Romaine Lettuce w/Ranch, Applesauce

TUESDAY,

NOVEMBER 5:

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Peas & Carrots, Coleslaw, Buttered Bread, Mixed Fruit

WEDNESDAY,

NOVEMBER 6:

Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Corn, Pears

THURSDAY,

NOVEMBER 7:

Chicken Fajitas, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Diced Tomatoes, Mixed Vegetables, Pineapple

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8:

Mini Corndogs, Steamed Carrots, Broccoli Salad, Peaches

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Menu subject to change.  

MONDAY,

NOVEMBER 4:

Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hamburger or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Apple Slices, Granola Bar (6-12)

TUESDAY,

NOVEMBER 5:

Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, Diced Pears, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup

WEDNESDAY,

NOVEMBER 6: Early Out 1:20 pm Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hot Dog or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Twister Fries, Applesauce Cup

THURSDAY,

NOVEMBER 7:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers, Caesar Salad, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Noodles, Broccoli, Frozen Peach Cup, Garlic Toast