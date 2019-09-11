Lunch Menu

Bellevue

Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

MONDAY, SEPT. 16:

Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pork Tenderloin (K-12) or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Diced Pears

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Stir-Fry with Rice, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple Tidbits

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup with Crackers, String Cheese, Fresh Fruit and Cinnamon Roll

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19:

Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Breaded Cheese Sticks with Marinara, Green Beans, SideKick Slushie

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedges, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Spaghetti with Meatballs, Bosco Stick and Caesar Salad, Diced Peaches

Marquette

Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPT. 16:

Chicken Patty w/Bun, Steamed Carrots, Coleslaw, Pineapple

TUESDAY, SEPT. 17:

Mini Corndogs, Romaine Lettuce w/Ranch, Corn, Mandarin Oranges

WEDNEDAY, SEPT.  18:

Hamburger w/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Peas, Pears

THURSDAY, SEPT. 19:

Nachos w/Meat & Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans, Broccoli Salad, Salsa, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, SEPT. 20:

Chicken Fajitas, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Green Beans, Tater Tots, Apple Slices