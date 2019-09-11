Bellevue
Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
MONDAY, SEPT. 16:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pork Tenderloin (K-12) or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Diced Pears
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Stir-Fry with Rice, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple Tidbits
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 18:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup with Crackers, String Cheese, Fresh Fruit and Cinnamon Roll
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19:
Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Breaded Cheese Sticks with Marinara, Green Beans, SideKick Slushie
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedges, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Spaghetti with Meatballs, Bosco Stick and Caesar Salad, Diced Peaches
Marquette
Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, SEPT. 16:
Chicken Patty w/Bun, Steamed Carrots, Coleslaw, Pineapple
TUESDAY, SEPT. 17:
Mini Corndogs, Romaine Lettuce w/Ranch, Corn, Mandarin Oranges
WEDNEDAY, SEPT. 18:
Hamburger w/Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Peas, Pears
THURSDAY, SEPT. 19:
Nachos w/Meat & Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans, Broccoli Salad, Salsa, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, SEPT. 20:
Chicken Fajitas, Lettuce, Cheese, Sour Cream, Green Beans, Tater Tots, Apple Slices
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.