school lunch

For the week of September 28, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:  

Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Hash Browns, Sausage, Fruit and Juice

    Lunch: Hot Dog, Potato Wedges, Strawberries, Baked Chips (6-12)

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Lettuce and Cheese, Fiesta Beans, Corn Muffin Top, Raisels

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:

Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: BBQ Rib, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie, Granola Bar

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken & Butter Noodles, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Pears, Teddy Graham

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28: 

Smokies w/ Mashed Potatoes + Gravy, Buttered Bread, Corn, Pears

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:

Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce + Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Baby Carrots, Mandarin Oranges

WEDNESDAY,SEPTEMBER 30:

Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Peas, Pear

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1:

BBQ Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Peaches

FRIDAY,

OCTOBER 2:

Cheese Omelet, Sausage, Hashbrown Patty, Spinach w/ Ranch, Applesauce