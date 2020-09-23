Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Hash Browns, Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hot Dog, Potato Wedges, Strawberries, Baked Chips (6-12)
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Lettuce and Cheese, Fiesta Beans, Corn Muffin Top, Raisels
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 30:
Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: BBQ Rib, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie, Granola Bar
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken & Butter Noodles, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Pears, Teddy Graham
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 2:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Green Beans, Mandarin Oranges
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 28:
Smokies w/ Mashed Potatoes + Gravy, Buttered Bread, Corn, Pears
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 29:
Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce + Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Baby Carrots, Mandarin Oranges
WEDNESDAY,SEPTEMBER 30:
Chicken Nuggets, Buttered Noodles, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Peas, Pear
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 1:
BBQ Chicken, Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Peaches
FRIDAY,
OCTOBER 2:
Cheese Omelet, Sausage, Hashbrown Patty, Spinach w/ Ranch, Applesauce
