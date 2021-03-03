school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MARCH 8:
Chicken Alfredo, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick, Peas, Peaches
TUESDAY, MARCH 9:
Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Corn, Pineapple
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10:
Tator Tot Casserole, Corn, Cucumbers, Pears
THURSDAY, MARCH 11:
Hot Dogs w/ Bun, French Fries, Broccoli w/ Cheese, Mandarin Oranges
FRIDAY, MARCH 12:
Pizza Cheese Stick w/ Marinara Sauce, Romaine lettuce w/ Ranch, Applesauce
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, MARCH 8:
Breakfast: Bagel and Cream Cheese, Bacon, Fruit, Juice
Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito w/ Cheese Sauce, Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Mango and Blueberries, Tortilla Chips (6-12)
TUESDAY, MARCH 9:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chili, Carrots and Celery, Apple Slices, Crackers with Mini Cinni
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10:
Breakfast: English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: BBQ Rib, French Fries, Mixed Fruit, Granola Bar (6-12)
THURSDAY, MARCH 11:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box
Lunch: Chocolate Chip Waffles (K-5), French Toast Sticks (6-12), Yogurt and Breakfast Potatoes, Juice Cup and Strawberries
FRIDAY, MARCH 12:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Fish Shapes, Parsley Potatoes, Rosy Applesauce, Baked Chips
