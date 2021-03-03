school menus

School menus for the week of March 8, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

MONDAY, MARCH 8:  

Chicken Alfredo, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick, Peas, Peaches    

TUESDAY, MARCH 9:

Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Corn, Pineapple

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10:

Tator Tot Casserole, Corn, Cucumbers, Pears

THURSDAY, MARCH 11:

Hot Dogs w/ Bun, French Fries, Broccoli w/ Cheese, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, MARCH 12:

Pizza Cheese Stick w/ Marinara Sauce, Romaine lettuce w/ Ranch, Applesauce

Bellevue Community

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

MONDAY, MARCH 8:  

 Breakfast: Bagel and Cream Cheese, Bacon, Fruit, Juice

Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito w/ Cheese Sauce, Corn and Black Bean Salsa, Mango and Blueberries, Tortilla Chips (6-12)

TUESDAY, MARCH 9:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chili, Carrots and Celery, Apple Slices, Crackers with Mini Cinni

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 10:

Breakfast: English Muffin Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: BBQ Rib, French Fries, Mixed Fruit, Granola Bar (6-12)

THURSDAY, MARCH 11:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box

Lunch: Chocolate Chip Waffles (K-5), French Toast Sticks (6-12), Yogurt and Breakfast Potatoes, Juice Cup and Strawberries

FRIDAY, MARCH 12:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Fish Shapes, Parsley Potatoes, Rosy Applesauce, Baked Chips