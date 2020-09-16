School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21: Hamburger w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Tater Tots, Applesauce
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22:
Taco In A Bag, Lettuce + Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Corn, Pears
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23:
Orange Chicken w/ Brown Rice, Peas + Carrots, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24:
BBQ Rib w/ Bun, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25:
French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Bean, Casserole, Mixed Fruit
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hamburger w/wo Cheese, French Fries, Diced Pears, Cheez-It Crackers (6-12)
TUESDAY, SEPT. 22:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Steamed Corn, Applesauce, Cookie
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23:
Breakfast: Omelets with Bacon, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Juice Cup, Dinner Roll
THURSDAY, SEPT. 24:
Breakfast: Mini Waffles, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pancake on a Stick and String Cheese, Roasted Potatoes, Fresh Melon, Goldfish Crackers
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Bosco Stick, Caesar Salad, Diced Peaches
