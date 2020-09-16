School Menus

Week of September 21, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:  Hamburger w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Tater Tots, Applesauce

TUESDAY, SEPT. 22:

Taco In A Bag, Lettuce + Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Corn, Pears

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23:

Orange Chicken w/ Brown Rice, Peas + Carrots, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24:

BBQ Rib w/ Bun, Potato Wedges, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25:

French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Bean, Casserole, Mixed Fruit

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 21:  

Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hamburger w/wo Cheese, French Fries, Diced Pears, Cheez-It Crackers (6-12)

TUESDAY, SEPT. 22:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Steamed Corn, Applesauce, Cookie

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 23:

Breakfast: Omelets with Bacon, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Juice Cup, Dinner Roll

THURSDAY, SEPT. 24:

Breakfast: Mini Waffles, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pancake on a Stick and String Cheese, Roasted Potatoes, Fresh Melon, Goldfish Crackers

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 25:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Bosco Stick, Caesar Salad, Diced Peaches