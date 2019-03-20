school menu
Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY,

MARCH 25:

Hamburger w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Coleslaw, Pears

TUESDAY,

MARCH 26:

BBQ Rib Patty w/ Bun, Buttered Noodles, Corn, Cucumbers, Peaches

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 27:

Nacho w/ Meat Sauce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Broccoli + Carrots w/ Ranch, Applesauce

THURSDAY, MARCH 28:

Chicken n’ Rice Soup w/ Crackers, Celery w/ Peanut Butter, Corn, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, MARCH 29:

Breaded Cheese Stick w/ Marinara Sauce, Tater Tots, Spring Mixed w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges, Peanut Butter Brownies

Bellevue

Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Combo Sandwich

Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)

Menu subject to change.  

MONDAY, MARCH 25:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hot Dog on Bun, Baked Beans, Mixed Fruit

TUESDAY, MARCH 26:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Tacos with Doritos, Steamed Corn, Pineapple

WEDNESDAY,

MARCH 27:

Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Spaghetti, Green Beans, Peaches, Garlic Toast

THURS., MARCH 28:

Breakfast: Cheese Omelet, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Apple Slices, Dinner Roll (6-12)

FRIDAY, MARCH 29:

Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Fish Shapes (K-5) Fish Sandwich (6-12), French Fries, Jonny Pop, Dried Fruit