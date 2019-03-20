Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY,
MARCH 25:
Hamburger w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Coleslaw, Pears
TUESDAY,
MARCH 26:
BBQ Rib Patty w/ Bun, Buttered Noodles, Corn, Cucumbers, Peaches
WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 27:
Nacho w/ Meat Sauce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Broccoli + Carrots w/ Ranch, Applesauce
THURSDAY, MARCH 28:
Chicken n’ Rice Soup w/ Crackers, Celery w/ Peanut Butter, Corn, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, MARCH 29:
Breaded Cheese Stick w/ Marinara Sauce, Tater Tots, Spring Mixed w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges, Peanut Butter Brownies
Bellevue
Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, MARCH 25:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hot Dog on Bun, Baked Beans, Mixed Fruit
TUESDAY, MARCH 26:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Tacos with Doritos, Steamed Corn, Pineapple
WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 27:
Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Spaghetti, Green Beans, Peaches, Garlic Toast
THURS., MARCH 28:
Breakfast: Cheese Omelet, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy, Apple Slices, Dinner Roll (6-12)
FRIDAY, MARCH 29:
Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Fish Shapes (K-5) Fish Sandwich (6-12), French Fries, Jonny Pop, Dried Fruit
