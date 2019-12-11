Lunch Menu

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16:

Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Applesauce

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17:

Chicken Parmesan, Buttered Noodles, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Corn, Pears

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18:

Crispitos, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Peas, Mixed Fruit

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19:

Breakfast Pizza, Tater Tots, Steamed Carrots, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20:

Hot Dog w/ Bun, Broccoli w/Cheese, Cucumbers, Peaches

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Menu subject to change.  

MONDAY, DECEMBER 16:

Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, California Blend Vegetables, Strawberries

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Goulash, Caesar Salad, Baked Apples, Cookie

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18:

Breakfast: Omelets, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Bosco Sticks and Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Sour Raisel Raisins

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19:

Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs, Diced Potatoes, Apple Slices, Baked Chips (6-12)

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Christmas Nuggets, Merry Mashed Potatoes with Grateful Gravy (optional), Holly Jolly Sidekick, Snowman Dinner Roll