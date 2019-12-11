Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16:
Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Applesauce
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17:
Chicken Parmesan, Buttered Noodles, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Corn, Pears
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18:
Crispitos, Romaine Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Peas, Mixed Fruit
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19:
Breakfast Pizza, Tater Tots, Steamed Carrots, Mandarin Oranges
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20:
Hot Dog w/ Bun, Broccoli w/Cheese, Cucumbers, Peaches
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 16:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, California Blend Vegetables, Strawberries
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 17:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Goulash, Caesar Salad, Baked Apples, Cookie
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 18:
Breakfast: Omelets, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Bosco Sticks and Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Sour Raisel Raisins
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 19:
Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs, Diced Potatoes, Apple Slices, Baked Chips (6-12)
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 20:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Christmas Nuggets, Merry Mashed Potatoes with Grateful Gravy (optional), Holly Jolly Sidekick, Snowman Dinner Roll
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.