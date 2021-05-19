school menus

School Menus for the week of May 24, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

MONDAY, MAY 24:  

Fish Sticks, French Fries, Peas and Carrots, Cucumbers, Peaches    

TUESDAY, MAY 25:

Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Corn, Pears

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26:

Hot Dog w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit

THURSDAY, MAY 27:

Nachos w/ Meat Sauce, Spinach w/ Ranch, Mixed Vegetables, Apple

FRIDAY, MAY 28:

Ham or Turkey Sandwich, Potato Chips, Carrots and Celery w/ Ranch, Applesauce, Rice Krispy Treats

Bellevue Community

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

MONDAY, MAY 24:  

 Breakfast: Bagel and Cream Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Until We Meat Again Nachos, You Made Us Smile Potatoes, See You Soon Seniors Strawberries, Cap and Gown Cake and Ice Cream

TUESDAY, MAY 25:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hamburger, Baked Beans, Grapes, Potato Salad

WEDNESDAY, MAY 26:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Butter Noodles, Broccoli Normandy Vegetables, Applesauce

THURSDAY, MAY 27:

Breakfast: You Pick It Breakfast, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5)/Pizza (6-12), Sugarn Snap Peas, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie

FRIDAY, MAY 28:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Summer Is Here Grilled Hot Dog, Wavy Waffle Fries, Awesome Apple Slices, Sunshine Summer Sherbet Cup