school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MAY 24:
Fish Sticks, French Fries, Peas and Carrots, Cucumbers, Peaches
TUESDAY, MAY 25:
Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Refried Beans, Corn, Pears
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26:
Hot Dog w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit
THURSDAY, MAY 27:
Nachos w/ Meat Sauce, Spinach w/ Ranch, Mixed Vegetables, Apple
FRIDAY, MAY 28:
Ham or Turkey Sandwich, Potato Chips, Carrots and Celery w/ Ranch, Applesauce, Rice Krispy Treats
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, MAY 24:
Breakfast: Bagel and Cream Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Until We Meat Again Nachos, You Made Us Smile Potatoes, See You Soon Seniors Strawberries, Cap and Gown Cake and Ice Cream
TUESDAY, MAY 25:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hamburger, Baked Beans, Grapes, Potato Salad
WEDNESDAY, MAY 26:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Strips, Butter Noodles, Broccoli Normandy Vegetables, Applesauce
THURSDAY, MAY 27:
Breakfast: You Pick It Breakfast, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5)/Pizza (6-12), Sugarn Snap Peas, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie
FRIDAY, MAY 28:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Summer Is Here Grilled Hot Dog, Wavy Waffle Fries, Awesome Apple Slices, Sunshine Summer Sherbet Cup
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.