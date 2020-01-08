school menu
Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, JANUARY 13:

Chicken Fillet w/ Bun, Steamed Carrots, Cucumbers, Pineapple

TUESDAY,JANUARY 14:

Breakfast Pizza, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Orange Slices

WEDNESDAY,JANUARY 15:

Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Pears

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16:

Chicken Fajitas, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Brown Rice, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17:

Breaded Cheese Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Peas & Carrots, Coleslaw, Peaches

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Menu subject to change.  .

MONDAY,JANUARY 13:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hot Dog on Bun, Baked Beans, Apple Slices

TUESDAY, JANAURY 14:

Breakfast: Tornado with Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Taco with Doritos, Steamed Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie

WEDNESDAY,JANUARY 15:

Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Green Beans, Peaches

THURSDAY, JANUARY 16:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Orange Wedges, Dinner Roll

FRIDAY, JANUARY 17:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), French Fries, SideKick Slushie, Baked Chips (6-12)