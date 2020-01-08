Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, JANUARY 13:
Chicken Fillet w/ Bun, Steamed Carrots, Cucumbers, Pineapple
TUESDAY,JANUARY 14:
Breakfast Pizza, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Orange Slices
WEDNESDAY,JANUARY 15:
Ham & Cheese Sandwich, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Pears
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16:
Chicken Fajitas, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Brown Rice, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17:
Breaded Cheese Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Peas & Carrots, Coleslaw, Peaches
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change. .
MONDAY,JANUARY 13:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hot Dog on Bun, Baked Beans, Apple Slices
TUESDAY, JANAURY 14:
Breakfast: Tornado with Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Taco with Doritos, Steamed Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie
WEDNESDAY,JANUARY 15:
Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Green Beans, Peaches
THURSDAY, JANUARY 16:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Orange Wedges, Dinner Roll
FRIDAY, JANUARY 17:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), French Fries, SideKick Slushie, Baked Chips (6-12)
