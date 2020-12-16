Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 21:
Crispitos Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Pears
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22:
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Chips, Carrots w/ Ranch, Apple
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23: WINTER BREAK
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24: WINTER BREAK
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25:
WINTER BREAK
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 21:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Juice
Lunch: Chicken Drummies, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Applesauce, Animal Crackers
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Puzzler Pasta with Mean One Meat Sauce
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23: WINTER BREAK
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24: WINTER BREAK
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25: WINTER BREAK
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.