School Menus for the Week of December 21, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21:  

Crispitos Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Pears

    

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22:

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Chips, Carrots w/ Ranch, Apple

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23: WINTER BREAK

    

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24: WINTER BREAK

    

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25:

WINTER BREAK

    

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 21:  

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit, Juice

Lunch: Chicken Drummies, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Applesauce, Animal Crackers

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 22:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Puzzler Pasta with Mean One Meat Sauce

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 23: WINTER BREAK

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 24: WINTER BREAK

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 25: WINTER BREAK