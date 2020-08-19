School Menus

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, AUGUST 24:
Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Lucky to Have You Back Nuggets, French Fries, SideKick Slushie
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks & Yogurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Tacos w/ Lettuce and Cheese, Refried Beans, Pineapple, Cinnamon Roll
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Toast Sticks, Yogurt and Graham Crackers, Potato Coins, Juice Cup
THURSDAY, AUG. 27:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty, Peas, Apple Slices, Baked Chips (6-12)
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread Pizza and Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, AUGUST 24: French Bread Pizza and Marinara sauce, Romaine lettuce w/ ranch, Frozen Peaches.
TUESDAY, AUGUST 25:
Taco in a Bag, Lettuce and Cheese, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Pears
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26:
Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans Celery w/ranch, Applesauce
THURSDAY, AUGUST 27: Hamburger w/bun, Mac and Cheese, Corn, Cucumbers and a sidekick
FRIDAY, AUGUST 28:
Orange Chicken, Brown Rice, Romaine lettuce w/ranch, Peas, Pineapple
