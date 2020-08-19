School Menus

Week of August 24, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24:

Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: Lucky to Have You Back Nuggets, French Fries, SideKick Slushie

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks & Yogurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Tacos w/ Lettuce and Cheese, Refried Beans, Pineapple, Cinnamon Roll

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Toast Sticks, Yogurt and Graham Crackers, Potato Coins, Juice Cup

THURSDAY, AUG. 27:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty, Peas, Apple Slices, Baked Chips (6-12)

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Bread Pizza and Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, AUGUST 24: French Bread Pizza and Marinara sauce, Romaine lettuce w/ ranch, Frozen Peaches.

TUESDAY, AUGUST 25:

Taco in a Bag, Lettuce and Cheese, Salsa, Diced Tomatoes, Pears

WEDNESDAY, AUG. 26:

Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans Celery w/ranch, Applesauce

THURSDAY, AUGUST 27: Hamburger w/bun, Mac and Cheese, Corn, Cucumbers and a sidekick

    

FRIDAY, AUGUST 28:

Orange Chicken, Brown Rice, Romaine lettuce w/ranch, Peas, Pineapple