School Menus

For the Week of October 7, 2019

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7:

Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, Steamed Corn, Orange Wedges

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Homemade Chili and Crackers, Baby Carrots and Celery, Apple Slices, Cinnamon Roll

WEDNESDAY,

OCTOBER 9: EARLY OUT 12:20 PM

Breakfast: Omelets, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Grapes, Dinner Roll

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10: EARLY OUT 12:20 PM

Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: Sloppy Joe on Bun or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), French Fries, Mixed Fruit, Baked Chips (6-12)

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11: NO SCHOOL

Marquette Catholic

MONDAY, OCTOBER 7:

French Toast Sticks w/Syrup, Egg Patty, Hash Brown, Cherry Star Juice, Pears

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8:

Chicken Parmesan, Buttered Noodles, Green Beans, Cucumbers, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9:

Pork Patty w/Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Pineapple

THURSDAY, OCT. 10:

Chili w/ Cornbread, Broccoli Salad, Carrot Sticks w/ Ranch, Apple Slices

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11: NO SCHOOL