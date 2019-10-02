School Menus

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
MONDAY, OCTOBER 7:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, Steamed Corn, Orange Wedges
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Homemade Chili and Crackers, Baby Carrots and Celery, Apple Slices, Cinnamon Roll
WEDNESDAY,
OCTOBER 9: EARLY OUT 12:20 PM
Breakfast: Omelets, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Grapes, Dinner Roll
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 10: EARLY OUT 12:20 PM
Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on Bun or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), French Fries, Mixed Fruit, Baked Chips (6-12)
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11: NO SCHOOL
Marquette Catholic
MONDAY, OCTOBER 7:
French Toast Sticks w/Syrup, Egg Patty, Hash Brown, Cherry Star Juice, Pears
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 8:
Chicken Parmesan, Buttered Noodles, Green Beans, Cucumbers, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 9:
Pork Patty w/Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potatoes, Pineapple
THURSDAY, OCT. 10:
Chili w/ Cornbread, Broccoli Salad, Carrot Sticks w/ Ranch, Apple Slices
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 11: NO SCHOOL
