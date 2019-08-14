school menu
Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23:

    French Toast Sticks w/Syrup, Egg Patty, Hash Brown, Cherry Star Juice, Applesauce

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

FRIDAY, AUGUST 23:

    Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

    Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Fresh Fruit, Dinner Roll