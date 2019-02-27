Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MARCH 4:
BBQ Rib Patty w/bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato, Fries, Peaches
TUESDAY, MARCH 5:
Spaghetti w/meat sauce, Peas, Cucumbers, Buttered Bread, Pears
WED. MARCH 6:
Tomato Soup w/crackers, Grilled Cheese, Broccoli Salad, Corn, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, MARCH 7:
Sausage + Egg Breakfast Sandwich, Green Beans Casserole, Tater Tots, Applesauce
FRIDAY, MARCH 8:
Breaded Cheese Sticks w/marinara sauce, Spinach w/ranch, Mixed Vegetable, Pineapple
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, MARCH 4:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: BBQ Pork Rib Sandwich, Potato Wedges, Sliced Apples
TUESDAY, MARCH 5:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken with Roll, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Peaches
WEDNESDAY,
MARCH 6:
Breakfast: Omelets and Toast, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Steamed Peas, Raisels
THURSDAY, MARCH 7:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Breadstick, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Pears
FRIDAY, MARCH 8:
Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, Baked Beans, Capri Juice Pouch
