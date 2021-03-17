School menus

School menus for the week of March 22, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

MONDAY, MARCH 22:  Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread Stick, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Peaches    

TUESDAY, MARCH 23:

Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Diced Tomatoes, Refried Beans, Applesauce

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24:

Chicken Fajitas w/ Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Brown Rice, Pineapple

THURSDAY, MARCH 25:

Baked Chicken w/ Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, MARCH 26:

    Breaded Cheese Stick w/ Marinara Sauce, Steamed Broccoli, Carrots w/ Ranch, Pears

Bellevue Community

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

MONDAY, MARCH 22:  

 Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice

Lunch: Pork Tenderloin, Steak Fries with Cheese Sauce, Mixed Fruit, Blueberries

TUESDAY, MARCH 23:

Breakfast: Snack N Waffles, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Taco, Steamed Corn, SideKick and Kiwi, Frosted Brownie

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24: EARLY OUT E: 1:10 PM HS: 1:20 PM

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hot dog, Chili, Tator Tots, Apple Slices

THURSDAY, MARCH 25:

Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Spaghetti and Garlic Toast, Green Beans, Capri Juice, Pudding

FRIDAY, MARCH 26:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Breaded Cheese Sticks with Marinara, Steamed Broccoli and Cauliflower, Applesauce, Layered Taco Salad