School menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MARCH 22: Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread Stick, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Peaches
TUESDAY, MARCH 23:
Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Sour Cream, Diced Tomatoes, Refried Beans, Applesauce
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24:
Chicken Fajitas w/ Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Brown Rice, Pineapple
THURSDAY, MARCH 25:
Baked Chicken w/ Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, MARCH 26:
Breaded Cheese Stick w/ Marinara Sauce, Steamed Broccoli, Carrots w/ Ranch, Pears
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, MARCH 22:
Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice
Lunch: Pork Tenderloin, Steak Fries with Cheese Sauce, Mixed Fruit, Blueberries
TUESDAY, MARCH 23:
Breakfast: Snack N Waffles, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Taco, Steamed Corn, SideKick and Kiwi, Frosted Brownie
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 24: EARLY OUT E: 1:10 PM HS: 1:20 PM
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hot dog, Chili, Tator Tots, Apple Slices
THURSDAY, MARCH 25:
Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Spaghetti and Garlic Toast, Green Beans, Capri Juice, Pudding
FRIDAY, MARCH 26:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Breaded Cheese Sticks with Marinara, Steamed Broccoli and Cauliflower, Applesauce, Layered Taco Salad
