School Menus

For the week of November 9, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9:  Breaded Cheese Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Spinach w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10:

Hamburger w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Peaches

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11:French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Tater Tots, Cherry Star Juice, Applesauce

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12: Chicken Alfredo, Steamed Carrots, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick, Pears

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13:

French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara, Green Bean Casserole, French Fries, Mixed Fruit

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9:  

Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Sausage, Fruit, Juice

Lunch: Corn Dog, Potato Wedges, Mixed Fruit, Baked Chips

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit, Juice

Lunch: Frito “Haystack” Pie, Celery and Carrots, Grapes and Orange Wedges, Cinnamon Roll

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11: Early Out 1:10 Elem/1:20 HS

Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit, Juice

Lunch: Pork Tenderloin, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie, Apple Slices

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken & Butter Noodles, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Pears, Teddy Graham

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch:    Teriyaki Dippers, Steamed Rice, Sugar Snap Peas, Apple Crisp and Kiwi Halves, Ice Cream Cup