School Menus

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9: Breaded Cheese Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Spinach w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10:
Hamburger w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Peaches
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11:French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Tater Tots, Cherry Star Juice, Applesauce
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12: Chicken Alfredo, Steamed Carrots, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick, Pears
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13:
French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara, Green Bean Casserole, French Fries, Mixed Fruit
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 9:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Sausage, Fruit, Juice
Lunch: Corn Dog, Potato Wedges, Mixed Fruit, Baked Chips
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 10:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit, Juice
Lunch: Frito “Haystack” Pie, Celery and Carrots, Grapes and Orange Wedges, Cinnamon Roll
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 11: Early Out 1:10 Elem/1:20 HS
Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit, Juice
Lunch: Pork Tenderloin, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie, Apple Slices
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 12:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken & Butter Noodles, Steamed Broccoli, Diced Pears, Teddy Graham
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 13:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Teriyaki Dippers, Steamed Rice, Sugar Snap Peas, Apple Crisp and Kiwi Halves, Ice Cream Cup
