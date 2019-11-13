Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, NOV. 18:
Breaded Cheese Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Green Bean Casserole, Cucumbers, Peaches
TUESDAY, NOV. 19:
Hamburger w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Corn, Pears
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20:
Pizza Grilled Cheese, French Fries, Broccoli Salad, Mixed Fruit
THURSDAY, NOV. 21:
Breakfast Pizza, Boiled Potatoes, Baby Spinach w/ Ranch, Applesauce
FRIDAY, NOV. 22:
Chicken Alfredo, Steamed Carrots, Coleslaw, Buttered Bread, Pineapple
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
MONDAY, NOV. 18:
Breakfast: Cinnamon Roll, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Little Smokies, Macaroni and Cheese, Broccoli, Pineapple
TUESDAY, NOV. 19:
Breakfast: Bacon Breakfast Boat, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Beef Tacos, Baja Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Goldfish Crackers
WEDNESDAY, NOV. 20:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Bacon, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Bosco Sticks and Marinara, Peas, Diced Peaches
THURSDAY, NOV. 21:
Breakfast: Hashbrowns with Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty on Bun or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Mixed Up Fries (Sweet and Plain), Grapes and Kiwi Halves
FRIDAY, NOV. 22:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pancake on a Stick with Syrup, Yogurt, Breakfast Potatoes, Juice Cup
