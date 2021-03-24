school menus

School Menus for the week of March 29, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MARCH 29:  

French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Sausage, Hash Browns, Orange    

TUESDAY, MARCH 30:

Egg and Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, Spinach w/ Ranch, Apple

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31:

Orange Chicken w/ Brown Rice, Peas and Carrots, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, APRIL 1:

Fish Sticks, Cheesy Potatoes, Green Beans, Pears

FRIDAY, APRIL 2: NO SCHOOL

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, MARCH 29:  

 Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Breakfast Pizza (K-5); Pizza Square with Bosco Stick (6-12), Caesar Salad, SideKick Slushie, Rice Krispie Treat

TUESDAY, MARCH 30:

Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Soft Shell Beef Taco, Tator Tots, Pineapple, Doritos

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Mandarin Oranges, Dinner Roll

THURSDAY, APRIL 1:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Bacon Cheeseburgers, Potato Wedges, Caramel Apple Slices, Baked Chips (6-12)

FRIDAY, APRIL 2: SPRING BREAK