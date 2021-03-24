school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MARCH 29:
French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Sausage, Hash Browns, Orange
TUESDAY, MARCH 30:
Egg and Sausage Breakfast Sandwich, Spinach w/ Ranch, Apple
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31:
Orange Chicken w/ Brown Rice, Peas and Carrots, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, APRIL 1:
Fish Sticks, Cheesy Potatoes, Green Beans, Pears
FRIDAY, APRIL 2: NO SCHOOL
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, MARCH 29:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Breakfast Pizza (K-5); Pizza Square with Bosco Stick (6-12), Caesar Salad, SideKick Slushie, Rice Krispie Treat
TUESDAY, MARCH 30:
Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Soft Shell Beef Taco, Tator Tots, Pineapple, Doritos
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 31:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Nuggets, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Mandarin Oranges, Dinner Roll
THURSDAY, APRIL 1:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Bacon Cheeseburgers, Potato Wedges, Caramel Apple Slices, Baked Chips (6-12)
FRIDAY, APRIL 2: SPRING BREAK
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.