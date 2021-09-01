School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7:
Crispitos, Lettuce and Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Corn, Pears
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8:
Egg and Sausage Breakfast Wrap, Spinach w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9:
Hot Dog w/ Bun, Mac and Cheese, Peas, Apple
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:
French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Peaches
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt
Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Deli Sandwich
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Hard Shell Beef Tacos, Lettuce, Cheese and Black Beans, Potato Smiles, Blueberries, Donut Holes
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8:
Breakfast: Cheese Omelet, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Pizza Slice, Green Beans, SideKick Slushie, Cottage Cheese
THURSDAY, SEPT. 9:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice, Fresh Vegetables OR Cereal and Toast
Lunch: Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Mixed Fruit, Cheez-It Crackers (6-12)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal
Lunch: BBQ Rib, Potato Coins, Juice Cup, Baked Chips
