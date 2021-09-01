School Menus

School Menus for the week of September 6, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:  NO SCHOOL

        

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7:

Crispitos, Lettuce and Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Corn, Pears

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8:

Egg and Sausage Breakfast Wrap, Spinach w/ Ranch, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9:

Hot Dog w/ Bun, Mac and Cheese, Peas, Apple

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:

French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Peaches

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey and Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Ham and Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Cheese, Crackers and GoGurt

Friday: Stuffed Cereal Bar and String Cheese

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Spicy Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Mini Pancakes and Yogurt

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Deli Sandwich

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 6:  NO SCHOOL

     

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 7:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Hard Shell Beef Tacos, Lettuce, Cheese and Black Beans, Potato Smiles, Blueberries, Donut Holes

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 8:

Breakfast: Cheese Omelet, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Pizza Slice, Green Beans, SideKick Slushie, Cottage Cheese

THURSDAY, SEPT. 9:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice, Fresh Vegetables OR Cereal and Toast

Lunch: Chicken Patty, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Mixed Fruit, Cheez-It Crackers (6-12)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice OR Cereal

Lunch: BBQ Rib, Potato Coins, Juice Cup, Baked Chips