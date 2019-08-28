School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:
NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 3:
Tacos w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Peas, Peaches
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 4:
Chicken Alfredo, Mixed Vegetables, Cucumbers, Buttered Bread, Pears
THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 5:
Hot Dog w/Bun, Broccoli Salad, Corn, Orange Slices
FRIDAY,
SEPTEMBER 6:
Breakfast Pizza, Glazed Carrots, Tater Tots, Pineapple
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 3:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Frito “Haystack” Pie, Refried Beans with Cheese, Baked Apples, Cookie
WEDNESDAY,
SEPTEMBER 4:
Breakfast: Omelets, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Fresh Fruit, Dinner Roll
THURSDAY,
SEPTEMBER 5:
Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Sloppy Joe on Bun (K-12) or Grill Chicken Breast (6-12), French Fries, Mixed Fruit, Baked Chips (6-12)
FRIDAY,
SEPTEMBER 6:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Bosco Sticks and Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Banana and Dried Fruit
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.