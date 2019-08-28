School Menus
Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2:

NO SCHOOL

    

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 3:

Tacos w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Peas, Peaches

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 4:

Chicken Alfredo, Mixed Vegetables, Cucumbers, Buttered Bread, Pears

THURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 5:

Hot Dog w/Bun, Broccoli Salad, Corn, Orange Slices

FRIDAY,

SEPTEMBER 6:

Breakfast Pizza, Glazed Carrots, Tater Tots, Pineapple

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 2: NO SCHOOL

    

TUESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 3:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Frito “Haystack” Pie, Refried Beans with Cheese, Baked Apples, Cookie

WEDNESDAY,

SEPTEMBER 4:

Breakfast: Omelets, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Fresh Fruit, Dinner Roll

THURSDAY,

SEPTEMBER 5:

Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: Sloppy Joe on Bun (K-12) or Grill Chicken Breast (6-12), French Fries, Mixed Fruit, Baked Chips (6-12)

FRIDAY,

SEPTEMBER 6:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Bosco Sticks and Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Banana and Dried Fruit