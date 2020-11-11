school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16:
Pork Patty w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetable, Apple
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17:
Nacho w/ Cheese and Meat Sauce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Broccoli, Pears
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18:
Chicken Patty w/ Bun, French Fries, Corn, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19:
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Carrots, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick, Peaches
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20:
Breaded Cheese Stick w/ Marinara, Green Beans, Applesauce
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16:
Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice
Lunch: Chicken and Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Capri Juice, Biscuits
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Tacos w/ Lettuce and Cheese, Refried Beans, Baked Apples, Animal Crackers
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Vegetable Medley, Mandarin Oranges, Baked Chips (6-12)
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19:
Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Toast with Syrup, Sausage Patty, Roasted Potatoes, Strawberries
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread with Marinara, Green Beans, Jonny Pop and Banana
