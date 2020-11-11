school menus

For the Week of November 16, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16:  

Pork Patty w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Vegetable, Apple

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17:

Nacho w/ Cheese and Meat Sauce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Broccoli, Pears

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18:

Chicken Patty w/ Bun, French Fries, Corn, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19:

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Carrots, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick, Peaches

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20:

Breaded Cheese Stick w/ Marinara, Green Beans, Applesauce

Bellevue Community

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 16:  

Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice

Lunch: Chicken and Gravy, Mashed Potatoes, Capri Juice, Biscuits

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 17:

Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Tacos w/ Lettuce and Cheese, Refried Beans, Baked Apples, Animal Crackers

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 18:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Sloppy Joe, Vegetable Medley, Mandarin Oranges, Baked Chips (6-12)

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 19:

Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Toast with Syrup, Sausage Patty, Roasted Potatoes, Strawberries

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 20:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch:    French Bread with Marinara, Green Beans, Jonny Pop and Banana