school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 14:
Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Boiled Potatoes, Pineapple
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15:
Chicken Fajitas w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Brown Rice, Mandarin Oranges
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16:
Beef and Gravy Over Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Buttered Bread, Pears
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17:
Chicken Nuggets, French Fries, Broccoli, Peaches
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18:
French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Sausage Patty, Hash Brown, Applesauce
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 14:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hotdog, French Fries, Peaches
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15:
Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Macaroni and Cheese, Steamed Corn, Grapes, Dinner Roll
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Pineapple
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17:
Breakfast: Bacon and Cheese Tornado, Medley Juice, Fruit
Lunch: Breaded Mozzarella Sticks K-5 Pizza 6-12, Steamed Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo and Bosco Stick, Steamed Peas, Apple Slices and SideKick Slushie
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.