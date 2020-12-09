school menus

For the week of December 14, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14:  

Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Boiled Potatoes, Pineapple    

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15:

Chicken Fajitas w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Brown Rice, Mandarin Oranges

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16:

Beef and Gravy Over Mashed Potatoes, Corn, Buttered Bread, Pears

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17:

Chicken Nuggets, French Fries, Broccoli, Peaches

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18:

French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Sausage Patty, Hash Brown, Applesauce

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 14:  

Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Yogurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hotdog, French Fries, Peaches

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 15:

Breakfast: Omelet, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Macaroni and Cheese, Steamed Corn, Grapes, Dinner Roll

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 16:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pulled Pork, Baked Beans, Pineapple

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 17:

Breakfast: Bacon and Cheese Tornado, Medley Juice, Fruit

Lunch: Breaded Mozzarella Sticks K-5 Pizza 6-12, Steamed Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 18:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo and Bosco Stick, Steamed Peas, Apple Slices and SideKick Slushie