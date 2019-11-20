Lunch Menu

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25:

French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Hash Browns, Cherry Star Juice, Mandarin Oranges

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26:

Tacos w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Peas & Carrots, Salsa, Pears

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27:NO SCHOOL

    

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28: NO SCHOOL

    

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29: NO SCHOOL

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Menu subject to change.  

MONDAY,NOVEMBER 25:

Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pork Tenderloin or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Diced Pears

TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Turkey Gravy Over Mashed Potatoes, Apple Crisp with Ice Cream Cup, Dinner Roll

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27: THANKSGIVING BREAK

    

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28: THANKSGIVING BREAK

    

FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29: THANKSGIVING BREAK

    