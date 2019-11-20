Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 25:
French Toast Sticks w/ Syrup, Egg Patty, Hash Browns, Cherry Star Juice, Mandarin Oranges
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26:
Tacos w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Refried Beans, Peas & Carrots, Salsa, Pears
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27:NO SCHOOL
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28: NO SCHOOL
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29: NO SCHOOL
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY,NOVEMBER 25:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pork Tenderloin or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Diced Pears
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 26:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Turkey Gravy Over Mashed Potatoes, Apple Crisp with Ice Cream Cup, Dinner Roll
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 27: THANKSGIVING BREAK
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 28: THANKSGIVING BREAK
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 29: THANKSGIVING BREAK
