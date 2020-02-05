school menu
Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10:

Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Steamed Carrots, Cucumbers, Pineapple

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11:

Breakfast Pizza, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Orange Slices

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12:

Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Pears

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13:

Chicken Fajita w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Brown Rice, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14:

Breaded Cheese Stick, Marinara Sauce, Peas & Carrots, Cole Slaw, Peaches

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Menu subject to change.  

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10:

Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pork Tenderloin or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Diced Pears

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Korean Beef Dippers with Noodles, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple Tidbits, Cinnamon Roll

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12:

Early Out 1:20

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup or Tomato Soup (6-12), Pretzel Stick (K-5) Grilled Cheese (6-12), Baby Carrots with Celery Sticks, Apple Slices

THURSDAY,FEBRUARY 13:

Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Breaded Cheese Sticks with Marinara, Green Beans, Juice Cup

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Be My Valentine Chicken Nuggets, Moonstruck Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Sweetheart Sidekick, Darling Dinner Roll