Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10:
Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Steamed Carrots, Cucumbers, Pineapple
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11:
Breakfast Pizza, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Corn, Orange Slices
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12:
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Pears
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 13:
Chicken Fajita w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Brown Rice, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14:
Breaded Cheese Stick, Marinara Sauce, Peas & Carrots, Cole Slaw, Peaches
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 10:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pork Tenderloin or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Diced Pears
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 11:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Korean Beef Dippers with Noodles, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple Tidbits, Cinnamon Roll
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 12:
Early Out 1:20
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup or Tomato Soup (6-12), Pretzel Stick (K-5) Grilled Cheese (6-12), Baby Carrots with Celery Sticks, Apple Slices
THURSDAY,FEBRUARY 13:
Breakfast: Breakfast Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Breaded Cheese Sticks with Marinara, Green Beans, Juice Cup
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 14:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Be My Valentine Chicken Nuggets, Moonstruck Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Sweetheart Sidekick, Darling Dinner Roll
