School Menus
Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, APRIL 1:

Breakfast Pizza, Hash Browns, Steamed Carrots, Applesauce

TUESDAY, APRIL 2:

Chicken Alfredo, Green Beans, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Buttered Bread, Pineapple

WEDNES., APRIL 3:

Hot Dog w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Peaches

THURSDAY, APRIL 4:

Pulled Pork w/ Bun, Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, APRIL 5:

Fish Nuggets, Brown Rice, Peas, Coleslaw, Pears

Bellevue

Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Combo Sandwich

Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)

Menu subject to change.  

MONDAY, APRIL 1:

Breakfast: Sausage and Egg Tornado, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hamburger, Potato Wedges, SideKick Slushie

TUESDAY, APRIL 2:

Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Frito Pie with Fritos, Ranch Beans, Diced Pears, Churro

WEDNESDAY., APRIL 3:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken and Gravy Over Mashed Potatoes, Strawberries, Bosco Stick

THURSDAY, APRIL 4:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5) Pizza (6-12), Caesar Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie

FRIDAY, APRIL 5:

Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Shrimp Poppers with Chips, Steamed Corn, Cottage Cheese, Banana