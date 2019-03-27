School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, APRIL 1:
Breakfast Pizza, Hash Browns, Steamed Carrots, Applesauce
TUESDAY, APRIL 2:
Chicken Alfredo, Green Beans, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Buttered Bread, Pineapple
WEDNES., APRIL 3:
Hot Dog w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Potato Wedges, Peaches
THURSDAY, APRIL 4:
Pulled Pork w/ Bun, Sweet Potatoes, Corn, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, APRIL 5:
Fish Nuggets, Brown Rice, Peas, Coleslaw, Pears
Bellevue
Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, APRIL 1:
Breakfast: Sausage and Egg Tornado, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hamburger, Potato Wedges, SideKick Slushie
TUESDAY, APRIL 2:
Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Frito Pie with Fritos, Ranch Beans, Diced Pears, Churro
WEDNESDAY., APRIL 3:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken and Gravy Over Mashed Potatoes, Strawberries, Bosco Stick
THURSDAY, APRIL 4:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5) Pizza (6-12), Caesar Salad, Mandarin Oranges, Cookie
FRIDAY, APRIL 5:
Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Shrimp Poppers with Chips, Steamed Corn, Cottage Cheese, Banana
