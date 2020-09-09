school menus

For the week of September 14, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14:  Chicken Fajita w/Soft Shell, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Peas, Mandarin Oranges

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15:

Nachos w/ Meat Sauce, Lettuce+Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Corn, Applesauce

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16:

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread Stick, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17:

Pork Patty w/ Bun, French Fries, Green Beans, Pears

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18:

Sausage Pizza, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Baby Carrots+Celery, Mixed Fruit

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, SEPT. 14:  

Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: Spaghetti and Garlic Stick, Caesar Salad, Applesauce

TUESDAY, SEPT. 15:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks & Yogurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Tacos w/ Lettuce and Cheese, Refried Beans, Pineapple, Cinnamon Roll

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16: EARLY OUT 1:10 ELM/1:20 HS

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Toast Sticks, Yogurt and Graham Crackers, Potato Coins, Juice Cup

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty, Apple Slices, Baked Chips (6-12)

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18:

    Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Bread Pizza & Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges