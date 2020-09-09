school menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 14: Chicken Fajita w/Soft Shell, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Peas, Mandarin Oranges
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15:
Nachos w/ Meat Sauce, Lettuce+Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Corn, Applesauce
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 16:
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Garlic Bread Stick, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17:
Pork Patty w/ Bun, French Fries, Green Beans, Pears
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18:
Sausage Pizza, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Baby Carrots+Celery, Mixed Fruit
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, SEPT. 14:
Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Spaghetti and Garlic Stick, Caesar Salad, Applesauce
TUESDAY, SEPT. 15:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks & Yogurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Tacos w/ Lettuce and Cheese, Refried Beans, Pineapple, Cinnamon Roll
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 16: EARLY OUT 1:10 ELM/1:20 HS
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Toast Sticks, Yogurt and Graham Crackers, Potato Coins, Juice Cup
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 17:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, String Cheese, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty, Apple Slices, Baked Chips (6-12)
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 18:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread Pizza & Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges
