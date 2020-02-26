Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MARCH 2:
Chicken Nuggets, Cheesy Potatoes, Peas, Pineapple
TUESDAY, MARCH 3:
Taco in a Bag, Refried Beans, Lettuce, Cheese and Salsa, Brown Rice, Sidekick, Banana
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4:
Pork patty w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Pears
THURSDAY, MARCH 5:
Crispitos, Lettuce, Cheese and Salsa, Corn, Mandarin Oranges
FRIDAY, MARCH 6:
French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Carrot Sticks w/ Ranch, Applesauce
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Menu subject to change.
MONDAY, MARCH 2:
Breakfast: Pancake on a Stick, Boiled Egg, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Max Sticks with Marinara, California Blend Vegetables, Strawberries
TUESDAY, MARCH 3:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Goulash, Caesar Salad, Baked Apples and Cookie
WEDNESDAY, MARCH 4:
Breakfast: Omelets, Ham Slice, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Mashed Potatoes with Gravy (optional), Grapes and Dinner Roll
THURSDAY, MARCH 5:
Breakfast: Mini Waffles, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs, Diced Potatoes, Mixed Fruit and Baked Chips (6-12)
FRIDAY, MARCH 6:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Bosco Sticks with Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Banana and Dried Fruit
