School Menus

Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25:
Pork Patty w/ bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Peas and Carrots, Mixed Fruit
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26:
Crispitos, Romaine Lettuce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Pineapple
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27:
Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach w/ Ranch, Corn, Pears
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28:
Breakfast Pizza, Hash Browns, Green Beans, Texas Cake, Mandarin Oranges
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hamburger, Potato Wedges, Applesauce Cup
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26:
Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, Diced Pears
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pancake on a Stick with Syrup, Roasted Potatoes, Juice Cup, Yogurt and Granola
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5) Pizza (6-12), Caesar Salad, Mandarin Oranges and Pineapple, Cookie
FRIDAY, MARCH 1:
Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito w/ Cheese Sauce, Corn Muffin (6-12), Steamed Corn, Mixed Fruit
