School Menus
Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25:

         Pork Patty w/ bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Peas and Carrots, Mixed Fruit

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26:

         Crispitos, Romaine Lettuce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Cheese, Mixed Vegetables, Pineapple

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27:

         Turkey and Cheese Sandwich, Sliced Tomatoes, Spinach w/ Ranch, Corn, Pears

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28:

         Breakfast Pizza, Hash Browns, Green Beans, Texas Cake, Mandarin Oranges

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk. 

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Combo Sandwich

Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 25:

         Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

         Lunch: Hamburger, Potato Wedges, Applesauce Cup

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 26:

         Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

         Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, Diced Pears

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 27:

         Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice

         Lunch: Pancake on a Stick with Syrup, Roasted Potatoes, Juice Cup, Yogurt and Granola

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 28:

         Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

         Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5) Pizza (6-12), Caesar Salad, Mandarin Oranges and Pineapple, Cookie

FRIDAY, MARCH 1:

         Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice

         Lunch: Chicken Chili Crispito w/ Cheese Sauce, Corn Muffin (6-12), Steamed Corn, Mixed Fruit