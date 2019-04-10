SCHOOL MENUS
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Combo Sandwich

Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)

MONDAY, APRIL 15:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Teriyaki Beef Dippers (K-5), Thai Chicken (6-12), Steamed Rice, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple

TUESDAY, APRIL 16:

Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Chicken Tacos, Refried Beans with Cheese, Mandarin Oranges, Muffin

WEDNES., APRIL 17:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Spaghetti with Twist Stick, Green Beans, Apple and Orange Smiles

THURSDAY, APRIL 18:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pulled Pork Sandwich, French Fries, Jonny Pop and Dried Fruit

FRIDAY, APRIL 19: NO SCHOOL-SPRING BREAK

Marquette

CATHOLIC

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée.

MONDAY, APRIL 15:

Hamburger w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Peas, Applesauce

TUESDAY, APRIL 16:

Chicken & Noodles, Steamed Carrots, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Peaches

WEDNESDAY., APRIL 17:

Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Green Beans, Buttered Bread, Pears

THURSDAY, APRIL 18:

Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, APRIL 19: NO SCHOOL

    