SCHOOL MENUS

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
MONDAY, APRIL 15:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Teriyaki Beef Dippers (K-5), Thai Chicken (6-12), Steamed Rice, Sugar Snap Peas, Pineapple
TUESDAY, APRIL 16:
Breakfast: Mini Pancakes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard or Soft Shell Chicken Tacos, Refried Beans with Cheese, Mandarin Oranges, Muffin
WEDNES., APRIL 17:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Spaghetti with Twist Stick, Green Beans, Apple and Orange Smiles
THURSDAY, APRIL 18:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pulled Pork Sandwich, French Fries, Jonny Pop and Dried Fruit
FRIDAY, APRIL 19: NO SCHOOL-SPRING BREAK
Marquette
CATHOLIC
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée.
MONDAY, APRIL 15:
Hamburger w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Peas, Applesauce
TUESDAY, APRIL 16:
Chicken & Noodles, Steamed Carrots, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Peaches
WEDNESDAY., APRIL 17:
Lil Smokies, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Green Beans, Buttered Bread, Pears
THURSDAY, APRIL 18:
Pork Patty w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Sweet Potato Fries, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, APRIL 19: NO SCHOOL
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.