school menus

Marquette Catholic
MONDAY, MAY 3:
Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Peaches
TUESDAY, MAY 4:
Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Tater Tots, Pears
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5:
French Toast Sticks, Sausage Patty, Hash Brown, Mandarin Oranges
THURSDAY, MAY 6:
Pork Patty, Sweet Potato Fries, Peas, Applesauce
FRIDAY, MAY 7:
French Bread Pizza, Green Bean Casserole, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Mixed Fruit, Apple Crisp
Bellevue Community
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
MONDAY, MAY 3:
Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Bread Pizza with Marinara, Green Beans, Applesauce, Cottage Cheese
TUESDAY, MAY 4:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Taco, Corn, Mango and Pineapple, Rice Krispie
WEDNESDAY, MAY 5:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, Broccoli, Kiwi and Capri Juice, Breadstick
THURSDAY, MAY 6:
Breakfast: Yogurt, Granola, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Mini Pancakes with Syrup, Sausage Patty, Breakfast Potatoes, Strawberries
FRIDAY, MAY 7:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: BBQ Rib, Baked Beans, Pears
