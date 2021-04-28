school menus

School Menus for the week of May 3, 2021

 Tasha Cook

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MAY 3:  

Fried Chicken, Mashed Potatoes w/ Gravy, Corn, Peaches    

TUESDAY, MAY 4:

Taco in a Bag, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Tater Tots, Pears

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5:

French Toast Sticks, Sausage Patty, Hash Brown, Mandarin Oranges

THURSDAY, MAY 6:

Pork Patty, Sweet Potato Fries, Peas, Applesauce

FRIDAY, MAY 7:

French Bread Pizza, Green Bean Casserole, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Mixed Fruit, Apple Crisp

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, MAY 3:  

 Breakfast: Mini Cinni, Sausage, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Bread Pizza with Marinara, Green Beans, Applesauce, Cottage Cheese

TUESDAY, MAY 4:

    Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Taco, Corn, Mango and Pineapple, Rice Krispie

WEDNESDAY, MAY 5:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo, Broccoli, Kiwi and Capri Juice, Breadstick

THURSDAY, MAY 6:

Breakfast: Yogurt, Granola, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Mini Pancakes with Syrup, Sausage Patty, Breakfast Potatoes, Strawberries

FRIDAY, MAY 7:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: BBQ Rib, Baked Beans, Pears