School Menus

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Thursday: Combo Sandwich
Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)
MONDAY, MAY 6:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Patty, Potato Wedges, Applesauce Cup
TUESDAY, MAY 7:
Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, Diced Pears, Frozen Yogurt Cup
WEDNESDAY, MAY 8:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: French Toast Sticks and Syrup, Sausage Patty, Tri-Colored Roasted Potatoes, Baked Apples
THURSDAY, MAY 9:
Breakfast: Tornado Breakfast Stick, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5) Pizza (6-12)
FRIDAY, MAY 10:
Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Mixed Fruit, Dinner Roll
Marquette
CATHOLIC
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, MAY 6:
Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Peaches
TUESDAY, MAY 7:
Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese and Salsa, Refried Beans, Mixed Fruit
WEDNESDAY, MAY 8:
BBQ Beef and Cheese Quesadilla, Cucumbers, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce
THURSDAY, MAY 9:
Chicken Alfredo, Peas, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick, Pineapple
FRIDAY, MAY 10:
Hot Dog w/ Bun, Steamed Carrots, Cheesy Potato, Pears
