School Menus
Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1% Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sandwich

Tuesday: Yogurt & Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sandwich

Thursday: Combo Sandwich

Friday: Sunbutter Sandwich (K-12)

MONDAY, MAY 6:

Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy Over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Patty, Potato Wedges, Applesauce Cup

TUESDAY, MAY 7:

Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Ranch Beans, Diced Pears, Frozen Yogurt Cup

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: French Toast Sticks and Syrup, Sausage Patty, Tri-Colored Roasted Potatoes, Baked Apples

THURSDAY, MAY 9:

Breakfast: Tornado Breakfast Stick, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5) Pizza (6-12)

FRIDAY, MAY 10:

Breakfast: Donut, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Strips, Mashed Potatoes and Gravy, Mixed Fruit, Dinner Roll

Marquette

CATHOLIC

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, MAY 6:

Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Tater Tots, Green Beans, Peaches

TUESDAY, MAY 7:

Taco w/ Soft Shell, Lettuce, Cheese and Salsa, Refried Beans, Mixed Fruit

WEDNESDAY, MAY 8:

BBQ Beef and Cheese Quesadilla, Cucumbers, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce

THURSDAY, MAY 9:

Chicken Alfredo, Peas, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick, Pineapple

FRIDAY, MAY 10:

Hot Dog w/ Bun, Steamed Carrots, Cheesy Potato, Pears