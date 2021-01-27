School Menus

Marquette Catholic
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1:
Chicken Fajita w/ Soft Shell, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Peas, Mandarin Oranges
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2:
Nacho w/ Meat Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3:
Orange Chicken w/ Brown Rice, Spinach w/ Ranch, Steamed Carrots, Peaches
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4:
Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Corn, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick, Pears
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5:
French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit
Bellevue Community
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1:
Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Butter Noodles/Biscuit (6-12), Steamed Peas and Capri Juice
TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2:
Breakfast: Snack N Waffles, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Taco, Steamed Corn, Grapes and Brownie
WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3:
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs, Steamed Broccoli, Peaches
THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4:
Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pulled Pork, Baked Beans and Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit
FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Breakfast Pizza (K-5); Pizza Square with Bosco Stick (6-12), Green Beans, Applesauce
