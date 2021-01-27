School Menus

School Menus for the week of February 1, 2021

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1:  

Chicken Fajita w/ Soft Shell, Diced Tomatoes, Sour Cream, Peas, Mandarin Oranges    

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2:

Nacho w/ Meat Sauce, Lettuce, Cheese, Salsa, Refried Beans, Mixed Vegetables, Applesauce

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3:

Orange Chicken w/ Brown Rice, Spinach w/ Ranch, Steamed Carrots, Peaches

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4:

Spaghetti w/ Meat Sauce, Corn, Romaine Lettuce w/ Ranch, Garlic Bread Stick, Pears

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5:

French Bread Pizza w/ Marinara Sauce, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 1:  

 Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit, Medley Juice

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken, Butter Noodles/Biscuit (6-12), Steamed Peas and Capri Juice

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 2:

Breakfast: Snack N Waffles, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Taco, Steamed Corn, Grapes and Brownie

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3:

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Mini Corn Dogs, Steamed Broccoli, Peaches

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4:

Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pulled Pork, Baked Beans and Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit

FRIDAY, FEBRUARY 5:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Breakfast Pizza (K-5); Pizza Square with Bosco Stick (6-12), Green Beans, Applesauce