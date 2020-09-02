SCHOOL MENUS

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7: NO SCHOOL-LABOR DAY
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hard Shell Beef Tacos, Lettuce and Cheese, Fiesta Beans, Corn Muffin Top and Raisels
WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9:
Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: BBQ Rib, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie, Granola Bar
THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:
Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box
Lunch: Popcorn Chicken & Butter Noodles, Steamed Vegetables, Diced Pears, Mixmi Yogurt Cup
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Bosco Sticks & Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7: NO SCHOOL
TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8:
Taco w/ soft shell, Lettuce & Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Salsa, Corn, Apple
WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9:
Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread Stick, Steamed Broccoli, Pears
THURSDAY, SEPT. 10:
Breaded Cheese Stick w/ Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches
FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11:
Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Mandarin Oranges
