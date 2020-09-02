SCHOOL MENUS

Week of September 7, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7:  NO SCHOOL-LABOR DAY

    

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs, Sweet Potatoes, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hard Shell Beef Tacos, Lettuce and Cheese, Fiesta Beans, Corn Muffin Top and Raisels

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 9:

Breakfast: Bagel Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: BBQ Rib, Baked Beans, SideKick Slushie, Granola Bar

THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 10:

Breakfast: Breakfast Pizza, Fruit, Fruitable Juice Box

Lunch: Popcorn Chicken & Butter Noodles, Steamed Vegetables, Diced Pears, Mixmi Yogurt Cup

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Bosco Sticks & Marinara, Steamed Broccoli, Mandarin Oranges

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, SEPTEMBER 7:  NO SCHOOL

TUESDAY, SEPTEMBER 8:

Taco w/ soft shell, Lettuce & Cheese, Diced Tomatoes, Salsa, Corn, Apple

WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 9:

Chicken Alfredo, Garlic Bread Stick, Steamed Broccoli, Pears

THURSDAY, SEPT. 10:

Breaded Cheese Stick w/ Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches

FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 11:

Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Sweet Potato Fries, Baked Beans, Mandarin Oranges