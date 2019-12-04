Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, DECEMBER 9:
Hamburger w/ Bun, Boiled Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Pears
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10:
Nachos w/ Meat & Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit
WEDNESDAY,DECEMBER 11:
Sausage & Egg Breakfast Sandwich, Hash Browns, Broccoli Salad, Applesauce
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12:
Breaded Cheese Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13:
Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Steamed Carrots, Broccoli Slaw, Pineapple
Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub
Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap
Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub
Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap
MONDAY, DECEMBER 9:
Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Hamburger or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Applesauce Cup
TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10:
Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Baja Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup
WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11:
Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pulled Pork Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Mixed Fruit
THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5), Stuffed Crust Pizza (6-12), Caesar Salad, Fresh Fruit
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13:
Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Noodles, Broccoli, Peaches, Garlic Toast
