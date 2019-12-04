Lunch Menu

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9:

Hamburger w/ Bun, Boiled Potatoes, Peas & Carrots, Pears

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10:

Nachos w/ Meat & Cheese Sauce, Refried Beans, Salsa, Green Beans, Mixed Fruit

WEDNESDAY,DECEMBER 11:

Sausage & Egg Breakfast Sandwich, Hash Browns, Broccoli Salad, Applesauce

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12:

Breaded Cheese Sticks, Marinara Sauce, Mixed Vegetables, Peaches

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13:

Chicken Patty w/ Bun, Steamed Carrots, Broccoli Slaw, Pineapple

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-12- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Turkey & Cheese Sub

Tuesday: Yogurt & Stuffed Cereal Bar (K-5) (6-12) Chicken Bacon Wrap

Wednesday: Ham & Cheese Sub

Thursday: Turkey, Ham & Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Sunbutter Sandwich & String Cheese (6-12) Buffalo Chicken Wrap

MONDAY, DECEMBER 9:

Breakfast: Sausage and Gravy over Biscuit, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Hamburger or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Potato Wedges, Applesauce Cup

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 10:

Breakfast: Breakfast Bagel Sandwich, Baby Carrots, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Meat and Cheese Nachos, Baja Corn, Mandarin Oranges, Mixmi Frozen Yogurt Cup

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 11:

Breakfast: Scrambled Eggs with Sausage, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pulled Pork Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Breast (6-12), Baked Beans, Mixed Fruit

THURSDAY, DECEMBER 12:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks, Go-Gurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5), Stuffed Crust Pizza (6-12), Caesar Salad, Fresh Fruit

FRIDAY, DECEMBER 13:

Breakfast: Donut with Potato Wedge, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Chicken Alfredo with Noodles, Broccoli, Peaches, Garlic Toast