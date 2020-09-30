School Menus

Bellevue Community
Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.
Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt
Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub
Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt
Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk
Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub
Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap
Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub
Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap
Menu subject to change. This institute is an equal opportunity employer.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5:
Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit and Medley Juice
Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup, Pretzel Stick (K-5), Grilled Cheese (6-12), Side Salad, Apple Slice and Orange Wedges, Crackers (6-12)
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6:
Breakfast: French Toast Sticks & Yogurt, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Walking Tacos w/ Lettuce and Cheese, Zesty Black Beans, Peach Cup, Apple Bosco Stick
WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7: Early Out 12:10 Elem/12:20 HS
Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5), Pizza (6-12), Corn, Raisels
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8: Early Out 12:10 Elem/12:20 HS
Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice
Lunch: Krabby Patty Cheeseburger, Surfboard French Fries, Coral Capri Juice and Jonny Pop, Barnacle Baked Chips
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9: NO SCHOOL
Marquette Catholic
All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.
MONDAY, OCTOBER 5: Hamburger w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Chips, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit
TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6:
Chicken and Noodles, Buttered Bread, Carrots and Peas, Pears
WEDNESDAY, OCT.7:
Ham and Turkey Cheese Sandwich, Celery w/ Ranch, Chips, Orange
THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8:
Jamwich, String Cheese, Carrots, Applesauce Cup, Rice Krispy treat
FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9: NO SCHOOL
