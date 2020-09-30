School Menus

Week of October 5, 2020

 Tasha Cook

Bellevue Community

Alternate Menu K-5- Each meal includes a choice of: 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk.  

Monday: Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Cheese and Crackers, Yogurt

Thursday: Ham and Cheese Sub

Friday: (K-5) Stuffed Cereal Bar and Yogurt

Alternate Menu 6-12-Each meal includes a choice of 1%, Skim or Chocolate Skim Milk

Monday: Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Tuesday: Turkey and Cheese Sub

Wednesday: Chicken Caesar Wrap

Thursday: Ham and Cheese sub

Friday: Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Menu subject to change.  This institute is an equal opportunity employer.

MONDAY,  OCTOBER 5:  

Breakfast: Biscuits and Sausage Gravy, Fruit and Medley Juice

Lunch: Chicken Noodle Soup, Pretzel Stick (K-5), Grilled Cheese (6-12), Side Salad, Apple Slice and Orange Wedges, Crackers (6-12)

TUESDAY,  OCTOBER 6:

Breakfast: French Toast Sticks & Yogurt, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Walking Tacos w/ Lettuce and Cheese, Zesty Black Beans, Peach Cup, Apple Bosco Stick

WEDNESDAY, OCT. 7: Early Out 12:10 Elem/12:20 HS

Breakfast: Breakfast Sandwich, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Pizza Crunchers (K-5), Pizza (6-12), Corn, Raisels

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8: Early Out 12:10 Elem/12:20 HS

Breakfast: Tac-Go Wrap, Fruit and Juice

Lunch: Krabby Patty Cheeseburger, Surfboard French Fries, Coral Capri Juice and Jonny Pop, Barnacle Baked Chips

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9: NO SCHOOL

    

Marquette Catholic

All meals include milk and choice of peanut butter sandwich with cheese in place of entrée. Menu to change without notice.

MONDAY, OCTOBER 5:  Hamburger w/ Bun, Baked Beans, Chips, Coleslaw, Mixed Fruit

TUESDAY, OCTOBER 6:

Chicken and Noodles, Buttered Bread, Carrots and Peas, Pears

WEDNESDAY, OCT.7:

Ham and Turkey Cheese Sandwich, Celery w/ Ranch, Chips, Orange

THURSDAY, OCTOBER 8:

Jamwich, String Cheese, Carrots, Applesauce Cup, Rice Krispy treat

FRIDAY, OCTOBER 9: NO SCHOOL